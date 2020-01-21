Detroit — A 36-year-old man faces four felony charges on suspicion he fatally shot a man before burning his body early in April 2019 on Detroit's east side.

Nine months after firefighters found the body after extinguishing a car fire, Martez Ford has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, the disinterment or mutilation of a dead body, and two counts of felony firearm.

Martez Ford (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say that just before 9:30 a.m. on April 2, the Detroit Fire Department extinguished a car fire on the 12400 block of Goulburn, south of East McNichols and west of Gratiot. A body was found in the Infiniti XQ60. It was too badly burned for police to reveal any details.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Donte Marsh, 31. Police say the victim and the defendant had been arguing before the shooting.

According to Wayne County Jail records, Ford was denied bond at his arraignment.

