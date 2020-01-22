Detroit — Police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side in which a man was shot and then set ablaze.

The homicide took place about 4:15 a.m. in the area of West Outer Drive and Westbrook, which is south of Fenkell and east of Lahser.

Police say an "unknown" man in a gray hoodie shot the victim and then set his body on fire, before fleeing south on West Outer Drive in a light-colored minivan.

No detailed description of the shooter or the minivan were immediately available.

