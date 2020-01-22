Detroit police are working to find two suspects wanted in connection with a recent robbery at a dollar store on the city’s north side.

After entering the business in the 400 block of East Seven Mile at about 7:40 p.m. Jan. 2, one man approached the front, appearing to make a purchase "then produced a weapon and came behind the counter forcing the employee to get their colleague to open the register," police said in a statement.

One man approached the register while another guarded the door, investigators say. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

As he filled a plastic bag with money, the second suspect locked and guarded the front door, according to the release. The pair fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as approximately 6-foot-4, last seen wearing black-rimmed prescription glasses, a black hooded jacket and dark pants.

Authorities describe the second suspect as about 5-foot-10, last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

