Two 17-year-old Metro Detroiters were charged Thursday with shooting a 58-year-old man to death last week in Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Damariyon Keon Coleman, a Detroit resident, and D’Anthony Kendricks of Warren as adults with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the Jan. 15 death of Brett Moore, also of Detroit.

Moore was discovered around 9:50 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following the report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Smart Street in Detroit. Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Coleman and Kendricks allegedly went to a residence, knocked on the door and asked if Moore was there. When Moore opened the door, the teens shot him several times, according to authorities.

The prosecutor's office said a police investigation led to the arrest of the teens. More details about the shooting are expected to be presented at the preliminary examination, which has not yet been scheduled.

Coleman and Kendricks were expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court in Detroit.

