Detroit — The city is offering free credit monitoring to its employees in the wake of a data breach in its email system, officials said Thursday.

The city's Chief Information Officer Beth Niblock said the breach happened Jan. 16 and fewer than 10 email accounts were affected. Some of the accounts contained sensitive information and the majority of the data was encrypted.

“At this time, there is no evidence — and it is highly unlikely — that any of this personal data was accessed," she said in statement Thursday. "However, out of an abundance of caution and care for the privacy and security of our employees, the city will be offering free credit monitoring services for a period of one year.”

She said officials notified employees about the breach Thursday and letters will be sent to their homes in the next couple of weeks with instructions on how to sign up with the free credit monitoring.

Niblock also said sensitive information from fewer than 300 customers of the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department may have also been affected in the breach. The city also will reach out to those customers and provide free credit monitoring to them for one year.

