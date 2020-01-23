Detroit — A 38-year-old Detroit man has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in the beating death Tuesday of an 85-year-old man on the city's west side, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Carlos A. Terry (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

A statement from the office of prosecutor Kym Worthy says that on Tuesday morning, just before 11:30 a.m., on the 7400 block of Pilgrim — south of Puritan, west of Livernois — Detroit police arrived to conduct a welfare check.

The homeowner, Albert Wright, hadn't been seen in a number of days. Loved ones were concerned.

When police knocked, no one answered. The Detroit Fire Department helped police enter the home, where they found Wright "in a metal cabinet, bound and gagged with head trauma," the statement said.

Police found a 38-year-old man, Carlos A. Terry, inside the home and arrested him. Authorities allege that Terry "stole personal items from the victim and subsequently killed him," the statement said.

Terry was arraigned Thursday afternoon at Detroit's 36th District Court before Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for February 5 at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary exam will follow on February 12 at 1:30 p.m. Both hearings will be before Judge Lynise Bryant

Terry was remanded to jail.

