Detroit — Streetscape improvements are set to begin this spring on McNichols Road in the Fitzgerald neighborhood, the city of Detroit announced Thursday.

The stretch of McNichols from Livernois and Greenlawn on the city's west side will get an overhaul including new sidewalks, benches and pots, and a protected bike and scooter lane.

The intersection of Livernois and Nichols in Detroit, where streetscape improvements are planned from there along LIvernois to Greenlawn. (Photo: Jose Juarez)

The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian safety and walkability as well as beautify the corridor to attract businesses and shoppers, officials said.

Work will begin in May, pending approval from the Detroit City Council.

Design costs are expected to be $5 million-$6 million paid through the city’s $128 million transportation bond fund, which has $80 million set aside for streetscapes.

The McNichols project will mark the second round of streetscape improvements. The city began the program in 2019 with projects along Livernois, Grand River and Bagley Street.

The Fitzgerald neighborhood has seen revitalization efforts in recent years though the Fitz Forward project launched in 2017.

Since that time, 27 unsalvageable homes were demolished and 13 previously vacant houses were rehabbed. The team on the project is Detroit-based developers Century Partners and The Platform.

“With the progress already made, and the upcoming revival of McNichols, the Fitzgerald revitalization project is positioned for success, both for residents and business owners,” said Donald Rencher, the city’s director of housing and revitalization, in a press release.

“Turning around decades of downturn is no small feat, but we have already made such dramatic progress in just two short years, and that shows that what we are doing is working here and helping to inform the blueprints for efforts in other areas of our city.”

According to the city, since the Fitz Forward project began, property values in the neighborhood have increased 26% to 27%.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/23/upgrades-set-mcnichols-road-detroits-fitzgerald-neighborhood/4554169002/