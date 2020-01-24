Authorities announced a $2,500 reward for tips in a fatal shooting last week on Detroit's west side.

Relatives told investigators Wanyia Anderson left home around 10 p.m. Jan. 12 but failed to pick up his girlfriend as planned, Crime Stoppers of Michigan said in a statement.

He was shot about 4:35 a.m. the next day on the 16100 block of Indiana near Puritan, Detroit police reported. The 21-year-old hi-lo driver and Oak Park High School graduate was in his Chevrolet Malibu and pronounced dead, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest can anonymously reach the group at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

