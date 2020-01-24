Detroit police said two professionals acting as bounty hunters were involved in a shooting Friday on Detroit's west side that injured a 29-year-old man identified as a parole absconder.

The man was inside his vehicle in the parking lot outside a business in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft at about 12:15 p.m. when the pair reportedly pulled up behind him in another car, investigators said in a statement.

Investigators learned they are bail bondsmen and were acting as bounty hunters at the time, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

They had earlier contacted the Michigan Department of Corrections' absconder recovery unit to say they were seeking the 29-year-old man, and a staffer "was trying to get the (Detroit Police Department) to assist with the arrest, but the two bounty hunters decided they didn’t want to wait," spokesman Chris Gautz said Friday night.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported the men's attorney said the absconder, who was in an SUV with a woman and child, tried to run them over when they moved to apprehend him.

After the other men stepped out, one "fired shots into the victim’s vehicle, striking him," police said in a release.

The 29-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said he was initially listed in serious condition Friday. Michigan Department of Corrections officials reported he later was moved to its Detroit Reentry Center, Gautz said.

Meanwhile, the pair involved in the shooting — described as a 41-year-old Roseville resident and a 32-year-old St. Clair Shores man — were taken into custody and transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. A weapon was also recovered, officials said.

Other details about the incident were not released Friday night.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

