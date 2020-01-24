A Detroit police officer was hospitalized Thursday after a driver rear-ended his scout car on the city's east side, investigators said.

The officer had been conducting a traffic stop on Gratiot near Lappin at about 2:40 p.m. when silver Nissan Murano struck the car, police reported in a statement.

"Suspected narcotics were recovered from the driver and she was taken into custody," the release said.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition Thursday night, authorities said.

