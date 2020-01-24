Detroit police are seeking tips to find a 29-year-old woman and her four children reported missing this week and who may be in danger.

Kornecia Waiters was last seen picking up her sons, ages 9 and 11, from their school in the 6800 block of Nevada at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, investigators said in a statement.

She was accompanied by their stepfather, with whom she has two daughters, ages 2 and 4. They drove off in a silver Ford Crown Victoria with red rims and a license plate reading DSL 0219, according to the release.

The next day, the stepfather was taken into custody for child abuse, police said. Other details about the case were not released.

Waiters and her four children have not been seen or heard from since.

"Investigators believe they may be in danger due to previous reports of alleged abuse and need assistance in locating them," police said Thursday night.

Anyone who has seen them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Child Abuse Section at (313) 596-5329. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

