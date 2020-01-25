Detroit — A group of protesters braved the cold windchill Saturday to urge Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters to vote no on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

About 15 people gathered outside the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building on Michigan Avenue where Peters' Detroit office is with Trump flags chanting, "Keep America Great."

Arnecia Winborn of Detroit held a Trump 2020 flag saying she believes Trump is innocent and the Senate impeachment trial is "revolved around lies."

"I came to show support for our president who has kept promises time and time again," said Winborn, 55. "These are repeated lies that are trying to brainwash the people and will be dismissed."

Monica Palmer from Grosse Pointe said she could have been cuddled up under a blanket rather than in 30-degree weather, but she had to defend her president.

"They started talking about impeachment the day he got elected," said Palmer, 39. "Who is Gary Peters? I've never heard of him. I'm a Trump supporter and people need to see the truth behind this."

Republican National Committee officials hosted the "Stop the Madness" campaign.

RNC spokesman Michael Joyce said Michigan residents watched last month as House Democratic representatives including Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens "sold them out in favor of impeachment, and now they’re looking to their senators to stand up for them."

"It's just overwhelming how many people are saying that they don't support impeachment and it's not just Republican voters but even independents and Democrats," Joyce said.

Peters said he is standing by the process.

"I swore an oath to defend the Constitution as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and when I became U.S. Senator — and I will fulfill my constitutional responsibility in the Senate," he said in a statement Saturday.

"Abuse of office and obstruction of Congress are very serious charges that deserve solemn consideration. We must have a fair and transparent process, and I will thoroughly evaluate the facts that are presented to the Senate."

