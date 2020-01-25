Detroit — A 31-year-old man died Friday night while driving on the city's northwest side, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the man was stopped at a stop sign at the corner of Robson Street and Fenkell Avenue.

A white vehicle pulled alongside of him and someone inside allegedly fired shots, striking him, police said.

The victim's vehicle, a black Dodge Durango, then drove across the street and struck a building, police said.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Suspects are unknown at this time, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/25/man-dies-after-being-shot-while-driving-hitting-building-detroit/4575259002/