Detroit — A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was found on cinderblocks earlier this week after having its wheels stolen in Detroit, officials say.

The not-yet-released Stingray that's capable of hitting 194 mph was found nearby the GM headquarters in downtown Detroit.

The Stingray was found nearby the GM headquarters, officials said. (Photo: Facebook)

A Chevy spokesman said it was an engineering test vehicle and the company has filed a police report. Detroit police confirmed the incident but did not have further details.

The car hasn't even hit production. It's expected to begin in February at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray had its wheels stolen, and it is not even in production yet. (Photo: Facebook)

The mid-engine, 1LT will start at $59,995, the 2LT trim package will start at $67,295 and the top-level 3LT trim package on the 2020 Corvette Stingray will start at $71,945, according to Chevy.

The car won the 2020 MotorTrend Car of the Year award in November, earning a top spot for the third time in Corvette’s history, previously awarded in 1984 and 1998.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (Photo: Courtesy of Chevrolet)

