Detroit — Between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and midnight, four people were shot in two separate instances on Detroit's west side, police said.

At about midnight, on the 18600 block of Grand River — north of Fenkell and west of the Southfield Freeway — three people, including at least two teenagers, were shot at a boxing match.

Police say an argument broke out prior to the shooting, which wounded three people: a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man, and a man of unknown age.

All three were privately transported to an area hospital. The teens were both listed in temporary serious condition, while the unidentified man was listed in critical.

Police did not immediately offer a suspect description.

A half-hour prior, on the 11400 block of Strathmoor — also on Detroit's west side, south of Plymouth and east of Hubbell — a 28-year-old man was shot. After being privately transported to an area hospital, he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting are still being investigated.

