Detroit — A car crash on Detroit's west side late Saturday night killed a female passenger in one of the vehicles, who was ejected from the minivan on impact, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 9:20 a.m. at Joy Road and Westwood. That's east of Evergreen.

Police say that's where a black 2008 GMC Acadia, driven by a 58-year-old man, crashed with a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country, as the Acadia was headed east on Joy, and the minivan was traveling south on Westwood.

On impact, a woman was ejected from the minivan. Medics transported her to the hospital, but she died from her injuries. Police do not immediately know her age.

A second passenger in the minivan was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police have made no arrests but will investigate the crash.

As of Jan. 21, the most recent numbers released, 40 people had died in car crashes in Michigan thus far in 2020. That's nine fewer than that time last year.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/26/police-woman-dies-after-being-ejected-van-crash-joy-road/4580963002/