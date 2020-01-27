Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Monday on the city's west side.

Buy Photo The suspect was last seen driving north on Tireman. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The incident was reported at about 3:35 p.m. in the 20700 block of Tireman, police said in a statement.

The circumstances are still being investigated, but the suspect, described as a man dressed in all black, was seen driving north on Tireman in a blue pickup truck.

Other details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/27/man-killed-shot-detroit-tireman-west-side/4593609002/