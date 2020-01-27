Detroit — Police are investigating a double homicide Monday morning outside a gas station on Detroit's west side.

At about 9:45 a.m., shots rang out at a Mobil gas station on the 15500 block of Fenkell.

Two men were killed in the shooting, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police are investigating the circumstances preceding the shooting.

In December, two men were killed at separate scenes, both in the area of Fenkell and Greenfield.

