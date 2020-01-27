Detroit — Three people were shot, including a 28-year-old man who was killed, late Sunday night on Detroit's west side during an altercation between four people, police said.

The triple shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. on the 19300 block of Prairie, north of West Seven Mile and west of Livernois.

Police say the victim and a friend pulled up to a house and as they approached it, two men emerged from the shadows. The groups "engaged in a struggle," police said, and shots were fired, striking three of the four.

The victim died at the scene.

One of the shooters was privately conveyed to the hospital by a man in a silver Chevy Equinox, with a license plate of DQF 5688.

Medics transported the second survivor to the hospital. Both men, one 22, the other 26, are in police custody and listed in critical condition.

Police recovered two guns from the scene. They ask that tipsters come forward, either by calling the homicide unit at 313-596-2260, or, for those who prefer anonymity, Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP.

