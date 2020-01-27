Detroit — A woman's body was found Sunday morning inside a vacant garage on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police arrived on the 15800 block of Beaverland — north of Fenkell, west of Lahser — at about 9:30 a.m., to investigate an abandoned vehicle inside that garage.

There they discovered the woman's body.

No approximate age was immediately offered. Authorities will work to determine her identity and the Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

