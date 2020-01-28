Detroit — Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place Monday night in Detroit.

One incident took place on Detroit's west side, the other on the east.

At 9:20 p.m., on the 4600 block of West Vernor — west of Clark — police say two men entered a store, approached the counter and demanded money.

The clerk complied, and the men fled with "an undisclosed amount" of cash, police said. No one was hurt.

Hours before that, at about 6:50 p.m., in the area of Wilfred and Gunston — north and east of Gratiot — a 22-year-old man was walking when two men jumped out of an older black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

The men, both armed and wearing ski masks, approached the victim and took a bag from him that contained a handgun and a wallet, before fleeing the scene. The victim was not physically harmed.

Police describe one as a black male in his early 20s, with a medium complexion. He wore a puffy blue coat, black jeans, and Nike gym shoes with rainbow soles.

They describe the second suspect as a man in a black hoodie, wearing dark jeans.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/28/police-investigate-2-armed-robberies-detroit/4595333002/