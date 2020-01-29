LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Dan Gilbert's real estate arm, Bedrock LLC, is no longer planning on making the forthcoming Hudson's site tower in the downtown the tallest building in the state.

The company confirmed Wednesday what Bedrock officials hinted at in August when giving an update of the site plan.

The original plans called for the $1 billion, 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development on the former Hudson's site to be the tallest building in Michigan at around 912 feet tall. The development was set to be completed in 2022, which has since been pushed back to 2023.

The tallest building in Michigan is General Motors Co.’s Renaissance Center, which stands at 727 feet. 

Bedrock CEO Matt Cullen confirmed the height reduction following an appearance at the Detroit Policy Conference on Wednesday, Crain's Detroit Business reported. Bedrock spokeswoman Gabrielle Poshadlo confirmed the current plans won't make the building the tallest in Michigan.

"I should reiterate that our focus isn’t on being the tallest," Poshadlo said. "It’s on making it the most iconic development it can be."

Bedrock has not revealed what the final height will be. The news comes roughly six months after Bedrock scrapped plans for an observation deck.

The company broke ground on the project in 2017. It's expected to house a hotel, retail and other mixed-use space. In May 2018, Bedrock won approval for $618 million in tax incentives for the Hudson's site and other downtown projects. 

The life and death of Hudson's department store
The J.L. Hudson Company department store is shown in an undated photo taken shortly after its opening in 1911. Joseph Lowthian Hudson opened the store on Woodward, blocks away from what was then the city's commercial center on Jefferson Avenue. Only Hudson himself believed his new store would become the heart of Detroit.
The J.L. Hudson Company department store is shown in an undated photo taken shortly after its opening in 1911. Joseph Lowthian Hudson opened the store on Woodward, blocks away from what was then the city's commercial center on Jefferson Avenue. Only Hudson himself believed his new store would become the heart of Detroit. The Detroit News archives
Shoppers in downtown Detroit early in the 20th century.
Shoppers in downtown Detroit early in the 20th century. The Detroit News archives
The Hudson's department store dominated downtown Detroit for much of the 20th century.
The Hudson's department store dominated downtown Detroit for much of the 20th century. The Detroit News archives
A streetcar runs past Hudson's in this undated photo. With 2.2 million square feet, it was the second-biggest department store in the country -- a department or two smaller than Macy's in New York. The numbers were staggering: 76 elevators, 48 escalators, 705 fitting rooms, one women's restroom with 85 stalls.
A streetcar runs past Hudson's in this undated photo. With 2.2 million square feet, it was the second-biggest department store in the country -- a department or two smaller than Macy's in New York. The numbers were staggering: 76 elevators, 48 escalators, 705 fitting rooms, one women's restroom with 85 stalls. The Detroit News archives
J.L. Hudson, left, and Fred Dunham in the first Hudson car ever built. Hudson was the major investor in the Hudson Motor Car Co. in 1909.
J.L. Hudson, left, and Fred Dunham in the first Hudson car ever built. Hudson was the major investor in the Hudson Motor Car Co. in 1909. The Detroit News archives
The exterior of the store is shown in an undated photo.
The exterior of the store is shown in an undated photo. The Detroit News archives
Mannequins display men's fashions in this undated photo.
Mannequins display men's fashions in this undated photo. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroiters parade near the J.L. Hudson Building in downtown Detroit on April 18, 1921.
Detroiters parade near the J.L. Hudson Building in downtown Detroit on April 18, 1921. The Detroit News archives
Crowds shopping on Woodward on June 27, 1934, walk past the world's largest flag on the facade of the J.L. Hudson building in downtown Detroit. Hudson unveiled the flag in 1929.
Crowds shopping on Woodward on June 27, 1934, walk past the world's largest flag on the facade of the J.L. Hudson building in downtown Detroit. Hudson unveiled the flag in 1929. The Detroit News archives
A flag celebrating the Detroit Tigers, who made it to the World Series in 1934 for the first time in 25 years, is hung on the side of the store. Ultimately the Tigers lost the series to the St. Louis Cardinals.
A flag celebrating the Detroit Tigers, who made it to the World Series in 1934 for the first time in 25 years, is hung on the side of the store. Ultimately the Tigers lost the series to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Detroit News archives
Santa waves to the children of Detroit at the end of the 1937 Thanksgiving parade.
Santa waves to the children of Detroit at the end of the 1937 Thanksgiving parade. The Detroit News archives
Shoppers walk outside Hudson's in March 1942.
Shoppers walk outside Hudson's in March 1942. The Detroit News archives
A float winds its way through a chilly Hudson's Thanksgiving parade Nov. 24, 1949. In 1924, Hudson's sponsored the first Thanksgiving Parade, beginning a long and beloved annual tradition.
A float winds its way through a chilly Hudson's Thanksgiving parade Nov. 24, 1949. In 1924, Hudson's sponsored the first Thanksgiving Parade, beginning a long and beloved annual tradition. The Detroit News archives
A mother and child view the huge flag at the J.L. Hudson Store in January 1949. The flag visited the U.S. Capitol Building in 1929 and the World's Fair in 1939 before it was retired in 1949.
A mother and child view the huge flag at the J.L. Hudson Store in January 1949. The flag visited the U.S. Capitol Building in 1929 and the World's Fair in 1939 before it was retired in 1949. The Detroit News archives
The downtown store is seen in June 1952. By 1953 the 49-acre store had 12,000 employees and was making 100,000 sales per day. It used as much electricity as the city of Ypsilanti. It had a legendary delivery force of 500 drivers and 300 trucks. It boasted five restaurants which made 14,000 meals per day.
The downtown store is seen in June 1952. By 1953 the 49-acre store had 12,000 employees and was making 100,000 sales per day. It used as much electricity as the city of Ypsilanti. It had a legendary delivery force of 500 drivers and 300 trucks. It boasted five restaurants which made 14,000 meals per day. The Detroit News archives
The second large flag weighed 1,600 pounds, used 2,038 yards of wool and covered seven stories of the Hudson building. The flag was 104 by 235 feet, and on its debut in 1950 required 55 men to hang it. In 1976, the nation's bicentennial, it was retired and was donated to the Smithsonian Institution, which gave it to the American Flag Foundation in Houston. It is seen here in 1951.
The second large flag weighed 1,600 pounds, used 2,038 yards of wool and covered seven stories of the Hudson building. The flag was 104 by 235 feet, and on its debut in 1950 required 55 men to hang it. In 1976, the nation's bicentennial, it was retired and was donated to the Smithsonian Institution, which gave it to the American Flag Foundation in Houston. It is seen here in 1951. The Detroit News archives
Thomas Nowosielski, center, inspects the star on the Hudson's flag May 29, 1954.
Thomas Nowosielski, center, inspects the star on the Hudson's flag May 29, 1954. The Detroit News archives
This photograph of the Webber brothers, who expanded the business of their uncle, the late J.L. Hudson, into one of the world's greatest department stores, was taken in 1956, when it was announced two of the brothers would retire. From left are vice presidents James B. Webber and Joseph L. Webber, who retired; Oscar Webber, president of the company; and Richard H. Webber, chairman of the board.
This photograph of the Webber brothers, who expanded the business of their uncle, the late J.L. Hudson, into one of the world's greatest department stores, was taken in 1956, when it was announced two of the brothers would retire. From left are vice presidents James B. Webber and Joseph L. Webber, who retired; Oscar Webber, president of the company; and Richard H. Webber, chairman of the board. Detroit News Photo Archive
The Hudson's flag hangs on the side of the store, June 14, 1957.
The Hudson's flag hangs on the side of the store, June 14, 1957. Detroit News Photo Archive
A mural in a dining area of Hudson's downtown store is shown Aug. 8, 1958. The Hudson's Maurice salad delighted lunchers for many years, its recipe a closely guarded secret until the store bowed to thousands of requests and made it public.
A mural in a dining area of Hudson's downtown store is shown Aug. 8, 1958. The Hudson's Maurice salad delighted lunchers for many years, its recipe a closely guarded secret until the store bowed to thousands of requests and made it public. Detroit News Photo Archive
In keeping with the founder's 'more and better' philosophy, Hudson's opened the world's first shopping center, Northland, March 22, 1954, in the city of Southfield. The famous geodesic dome is shown there in 1958.
In keeping with the founder's 'more and better' philosophy, Hudson's opened the world's first shopping center, Northland, March 22, 1954, in the city of Southfield. The famous geodesic dome is shown there in 1958. The Detroit News archives
Northland is seen in from the air in 1961. The huge suburban mall offered parking for 10,500 cars to shoppers who were lured there by its 53 stores, including Hudson's. The complex eventually grew to more than 125 stores and helped transform the way the nation shopped. Other malls quickly opened in the Detroit suburbs, luring customers from the downtown area.
Northland is seen in from the air in 1961. The huge suburban mall offered parking for 10,500 cars to shoppers who were lured there by its 53 stores, including Hudson's. The complex eventually grew to more than 125 stores and helped transform the way the nation shopped. Other malls quickly opened in the Detroit suburbs, luring customers from the downtown area. The Detroit News archives
Thousands of lights on the side of the Hudson's building herald the Christmas season in 1961. In the early 1960s, the downtown store still reigned supreme.
Thousands of lights on the side of the Hudson's building herald the Christmas season in 1961. In the early 1960s, the downtown store still reigned supreme. The Detroit News archives
A vendor dispenses popcorn from an old style wagon at Hudson's downtown store in 1962.
A vendor dispenses popcorn from an old style wagon at Hudson's downtown store in 1962. The Detroit News archives
Mrs. Daisy Fisher pauses in front of the memorial display at Hudson's on Woodward after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963.
Mrs. Daisy Fisher pauses in front of the memorial display at Hudson's on Woodward after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The Detroit News archives
A view of downtown Detroit with Kern's and Hudson's on Woodward on the right and People's Outfitting Company on Michigan near Lafayette to the left in 1964.
A view of downtown Detroit with Kern's and Hudson's on Woodward on the right and People's Outfitting Company on Michigan near Lafayette to the left in 1964. The Detroit News archives
Hudson's anchors the Detroit skyline in 1965.
Hudson's anchors the Detroit skyline in 1965. The Detroit News archives
A sales clerk helps a customer in 1966.
A sales clerk helps a customer in 1966. The Detroit News archives
A shopper enters Hudson's.
A shopper enters Hudson's. Detroit News Photo Archive
A Hudson's shopper in 1966.
A Hudson's shopper in 1966. The Detroit News archives
Old Man Winter rides in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Parade Nov. 25, 1966.
Old Man Winter rides in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Parade Nov. 25, 1966. Detroit News Photo Archive
The landscape of downtown Detroit changed with the final demolition of the Kern's building, Sept. 6, 1966. The Compuware headquarters was later built on the site. The Hudson's building is at upper right.
The landscape of downtown Detroit changed with the final demolition of the Kern's building, Sept. 6, 1966. The Compuware headquarters was later built on the site. The Hudson's building is at upper right. The Detroit News archives
Joe Ostervik and Ginger Warner play around while shopping in Hudson's bed department at Westland Center in 1967.
Joe Ostervik and Ginger Warner play around while shopping in Hudson's bed department at Westland Center in 1967. The Detroit News archives
A soldier stands in the rain on Woodward at East Grand River in front of the Hudson's building downtown during the race riots in Detroit in the summer of 1967. The riot made many shoppers afraid to come downtown. Hudson's merged with Dayton Corp. in 1969 to form the Dayton-Hudson Corporation.
A soldier stands in the rain on Woodward at East Grand River in front of the Hudson's building downtown during the race riots in Detroit in the summer of 1967. The riot made many shoppers afraid to come downtown. Hudson's merged with Dayton Corp. in 1969 to form the Dayton-Hudson Corporation. The Detroit News archives
Employees return to work in downtown Detroit for the first time since the riots began, July 26, 1967. Workers enter the J.L. Hudson department store with the entrance guarded by specialist Bernard Mailloux of the 82nd Airborne.
Employees return to work in downtown Detroit for the first time since the riots began, July 26, 1967. Workers enter the J.L. Hudson department store with the entrance guarded by specialist Bernard Mailloux of the 82nd Airborne. AP
Space aliens march in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1967.
Space aliens march in the Hudson's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1967. The Detroit News archives
Santa Claus was back at the downtown Hudson's to receive the key to the city from Mayor Jerome Cavanagh at the 1968 Thanksgiving Day parade.
Santa Claus was back at the downtown Hudson's to receive the key to the city from Mayor Jerome Cavanagh at the 1968 Thanksgiving Day parade. The Detroit News archives
Foot traffic was thinning around the downtown store July 29, 1972. The convenience of the suburban stores took much of the business away from the downtown store.
Foot traffic was thinning around the downtown store July 29, 1972. The convenience of the suburban stores took much of the business away from the downtown store. The Detroit News archives
A shopper views the display windows in the downtown store in December 1974.
A shopper views the display windows in the downtown store in December 1974. Detroit News Photo Archive
A fireman outside Hudson's downtown store after a fire there March 27, 1974.
A fireman outside Hudson's downtown store after a fire there March 27, 1974. The Detroit News archives
People take a break in the store cafe in 1976.
People take a break in the store cafe in 1976. The Detroit News archives
A department in Hudson's in downtown Detroit, Jan. 10, 1977. By 1977 half of the store's display windows were closed.
A department in Hudson's in downtown Detroit, Jan. 10, 1977. By 1977 half of the store's display windows were closed. The Detroit News archives
A salesman in the men's department, July 28, 1978.
A salesman in the men's department, July 28, 1978. The Detroit News archives
Joseph L. Hudson Jr., pictured in 1979, was the store's last executive.
Joseph L. Hudson Jr., pictured in 1979, was the store's last executive. The Detroit News archives
Shoppers in front of Hudson's in November 1980.
Shoppers in front of Hudson's in November 1980. The Detroit News
Santa makes another appearance in Hudson's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1980.
Santa makes another appearance in Hudson's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1980. The Detroit News archives
The J.L. Hudson building in downtown Detroit in 1982.
The J.L. Hudson building in downtown Detroit in 1982. The Detroit News archives
In 1982 the store had its last Downtown Detroit Days shopping fest.
In 1982 the store had its last Downtown Detroit Days shopping fest. The Detroit News archives
The rugs are rolled up as the Hudson's closes in 1983.
The rugs are rolled up as the Hudson's closes in 1983. Detroit News Photo Archive
The last sale before Hudson's downtown store closed its doors for good in January 1983.
The last sale before Hudson's downtown store closed its doors for good in January 1983. The Detroit News archives
A lone shopper stands outside Hudson's downtown store, Jan. 11, 1983. The store closed that month, ending a 102-year run, and stood vacant until it was demolished in 1998.
A lone shopper stands outside Hudson's downtown store, Jan. 11, 1983. The store closed that month, ending a 102-year run, and stood vacant until it was demolished in 1998. The Detroit News archives
For Detroit, the 20th century ended at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 24, 1998. With a deafening roar that will echo in the hearts of Detroiters for decades, the Hudson's building was blasted to the ground -- ending one era and beginning another in 30 ground-shaking seconds. A symbol of glamour for three generations, a symbol of decay for another, the mammoth structure wobbled like a drunk, hesitated, then collapsed into a 60-foot-high pile of rubble and dust.
For Detroit, the 20th century ended at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 24, 1998. With a deafening roar that will echo in the hearts of Detroiters for decades, the Hudson's building was blasted to the ground -- ending one era and beginning another in 30 ground-shaking seconds. A symbol of glamour for three generations, a symbol of decay for another, the mammoth structure wobbled like a drunk, hesitated, then collapsed into a 60-foot-high pile of rubble and dust. The Detroit News archives
    Cullen on Wednesday also addressed the continuing recovery of Gilbert, who is founder and chairman of Rock Ventures and founder and chairman of Quicken Loans. Gilbert suffered a severe stroke last May.

    "He's getting out to the office a lot more," Cullen said. "He's still making all the big decisions."

    "The next decade will reflect his continued involvement at the same level," Cullen said, "and I think we're going to all be better for that."

    ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

