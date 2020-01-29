CLOSE Officials said two men broke into a home in the 2600 block of McDougall through a rear door The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify two people who broke into a home last week on the city's east side.

Officials said the break-in happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 2600 block of McDougall near East Vernor Highway and Jos. Campau.

According to a preliminary investigation, two males broke into a home through a locked rear door. They ransacked rooms and took an undisclosed amount of money, jewelry, precious metals, clothes and consumable goods.

A home surveillance system captured footage of them fleeing the home through the rear door, police said. Police released some of the footage Wednesday.

