Detroit — Police are seeking the public's help identifying and locating those involved in a triple shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side.

The shooting took place about 12:10 a.m. on the 18600 block of Grand River, north of Fenkell and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say three men, including the two pictured, are wanted for their alleged role in a triple shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police say an argument broke out and shots were fired, wounding three people: a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man, and a 48-year-old man.

All three were privately transported to a hospital. The teens were both listed in temporary serious condition, while the older man was listed in critical.

Police did not immediately offer description of the shooters, but now say they are looking for two men, believed to be in their 20s, and offered photos of two of them.

