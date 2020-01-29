Detroit — A man believed to be in his early to mid-20s was found slain on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. police received a 911 call from the 5300 block of Spokane, south of Joy Road and west of Interstate 96, after a person found the man's body inside a home.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the victim.

