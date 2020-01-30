Detroit — Police say an early Thursday morning argument between two neighbors on Detroit's west side ended in a shootout that left both women wounded.

The shootout at about 3 a.m. on the 15700 block of Stout, north of Fenkell and west of Evergreen started, police say, with shouting, and the 71-year-old women allegedly hit the 55-year-old woman with an object.

The victim, a CPL holder, pulled a gun, firing at the other woman. But the older woman, also a CPL holder, pulled her gun, and shot back.

Both have gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital; the 55-year-old woman is listed in temporary serious condition, the 71-year-old woman was listed in critical condition.

An hour later, on the 18400 block of Blackmoor — south of East Seven Mile, east of Outer Drive — a 22-year-old man was walking down the street when a white Buick, a newer model, pulled alongside.

Three masked men exited, police say, and one fired shots, which grazed the victim, who was privately transported to an area hospital for treatment.

