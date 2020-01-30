A Detroit man has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to force at least six women into prostitution, federal officials said.

Jhamall McGaughy, 37, made the plea in exchange for a lighter sentence, they said. Under a deal, he is facing at least 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced May 5.

Officials said McGaughy has admitted to recruiting women with drug addictions to be prostitutes. He gave them drugs, including crack and heroin, initially for free but then later required them to work as prostitutes to get money to buy more from him, they said.

When the women would go through withdrawal, he manipulated their drug supply to keep them suffering from symptoms to coerce them into acts of prostitution, officials also said.

He also used violence against some of the women if they tried to buy drugs from other sellers.

McGaughy has previous convictions for drug charges and receiving and concealing a stolen car, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

