Detroit police are investigating a pair of shootings reported less than three hours apart Friday on the city's north and west sides that left two men injured.

In the first incident, a Comcast worker was standing on a porch in the 20200 block of Rowe at about 4:45 p.m. when a man in a black, newer model Dodge Durango drove past and fired shots, striking him at least once, investigators said in a statement.

The 58-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition late Friday, according to the notice. A description of the driver was not available.

At about 7:25 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving near Linwood and Hazelwood when an armed man wearing a black jacket "ran up to his vehicle and opened the driver’s side door," police said. "The victim drove off and the suspect fired shots, striking the victim in the body."

The victim drove to another location, where medics transported him to a local hospital, authorities said. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5940 or (313) 596-1040.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/31/tips-sought-detroit-shootings-wounded-2-men/4629684002/