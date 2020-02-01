Detroit — Police are investigating a double shooting Friday that killed a woman and injured a man on the city's west side.

The incident happened at 7:25 p.m. on the 9500 block of Braile Street, near West Chicago Avenue.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between known individuals.

The suspect fired shots, fatally injuring a 35-year-old woman and injuring a 32-year-old man, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/01/woman-dead-man-injured-west-side-detroit-shooting/4632471002/