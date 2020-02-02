Detroit — In a six-hour timespan between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, an armed robbery and two shootings were reported in Detroit, police said.

It was 1:50 a.m. when a 44-year-old man pulled up to his home on the 6500 block of Minock. That's on Detroit's west side, south of West Warren and east of Evergreen.

Police say the victim was approached by a man who pulled a gun and shot him. The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital, and police say he was listed in stable condition. Police continue to investigate the circumstances preceding the shooting, and offer no detailed suspect description.

At about 9:15 p.m., a 49-year-old man was approached on foot by an armed man on East McNichols at John R.

But police say the victim is a CPL holder who was also armed. He pulled his gun and fired shots that wounded the suspect, who fled on foot.

Officers soon located the suspect and transported him to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition. His age was not immediately available.

At about 8 p.m., two men approached the counter of an auto parts store, on the 14600 block of West Seven Mile, just west of Hubbell, and demanded the clerk give them money from the cash register. Preliminary information from police said the armed robbery took place at a dollar store.

The clerk, a 26-year-old man, complied. Then they demanded cash from the safe, before fleeing the store with "an undisclosed amount" of money, police said.

Police offered descriptions of the two suspects.

One is a black male with light skins in his 20s, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He wore a green hoodie and was armed.

The second is a black male in his 20s, between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall, thin, wearing a black mask and a black hoodie. He was also armed.

Police are asking the public's help in identifying and locating the two men. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

