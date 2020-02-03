Detroit — A 22-year-old Detroit man faces four felony charges related to a late-October homicide on the city's east side, public records show.

Jawan Medley, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm, and one count of assault with intent to murder.

Detroit Police Department spokeswoman Janae Gordon says that at about 12:20 a.m. Oct. 27, the occupants of two vehicles argued on the 11200 block of Morang. That's north and west of Cadieux.

Police say a man exited his vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot at the occupied vehicle, striking a 25-year-old woman who was on the passenger side.

That woman died from her injuries.

Medley was arraigned Friday at Detroit's 36th District Court, and denied bond by Magistrate Dawn White.

Medley is due in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 13 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 22, both before Judge Lynise Bryant.

Medley has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

