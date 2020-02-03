Detroit — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed inside a home on Detroit's east side early Monday morning, police said.

At about 1:40 a.m., on the 2500 block of Lemay — north of East Vernor, west of St. Jean — a relative of the victim was upstairs and heard gunshot wounds.

The relative came downstairs and found the victim, who had been shot multiple times.

Police did not immediately have a description of the shooter or information on the circumstances preceding the shooting.

