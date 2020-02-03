CLOSE Officials said a suspect fired a gun at window in an attempt to get to a store's cash register The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find two people who tried to rob a liquor store manager as he went into work last month on the city's east side.

The attempt happened at about 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at a store in the 8100 block of East Forest near Van Dyke, according to authorities.

Police said the victim gathered his belongings from his vehicle and walked toward the store's entrance when a silver Chevrolet Impala pulled into the parking lot. As the manager entered the business, a person who was in the Impala and armed with a handgun rushed into the building behind him. Once inside, the man pointed his weapon at the manager and ordered him to leave.

The man then attempted to get behind the store's counter by firing a shot into the counter's window, officials said. However, he wasn't able to get inside the small room behind the counter.

Authorities said the man tried to exit the store but couldn't and fired two shots at the door and then rammed the door. He left the store and then got back into the Impala through the passenger door. The car then fled north on Maxwell, they said.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit or (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/03/police-seek-tips-attempted-liquor-store-robbery-detroits-east-side/4643715002/