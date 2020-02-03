Detroit police are seeking tips to find a 57-year-old man missing since late last year.

Robin Carpenter was last seen Dec. 23 in the 12700 block of Mark Twain and failed to attend a Christmas gathering at a relative's home as expected, investigators said in a statement.

Robin Carpenter (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

He is in good physical and mental condition, according to the release.

Carpenter is described as 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin mustache, and gray and black hair. He was last seen wearing a hair cap, blue jeans and a hooded black jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/03/tips-sought-find-detroit-man-missing-last-seen-before-christmas/4652381002/