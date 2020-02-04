Detroit — More than 20 dogs were seized Tuesday by the Michigan Humane Society, Detroit police and the U.S. Department of Agriculture from a house on the city's west side, officials said.

They said the dogs may have been part of a dog-fighting ring.

Officials said police found 21 dogs in a home on Detroit's west side Tuesday and believe they were part of a dog fighting ring.

Police executed a search warrant at a home between the 6300 and 6400 blocks of Abington near Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway and found the animals, according to authorities.

Four of the animals are puppies, they said. Police also found dog-fighting paraphernalia.

