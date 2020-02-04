Detroit — A suspect thought he gave state police the slip but ended up back in handcuffs.

Michigan State Police troopers at about 9:30 p.m. Monday were in Detroit's Corktown area when they encountered a man suspected of selling drugs, officials said. They took him into custody.

At some point, the man slipped his handcuffs off and fled on foot, they said. However, Detroit police arrested the suspect near Sixth and Labrosse.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the incident.

