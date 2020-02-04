Suspect who slipped cuffs, fled in Corktown arrested
Detroit — A suspect thought he gave state police the slip but ended up back in handcuffs.
Michigan State Police troopers at about 9:30 p.m. Monday were in Detroit's Corktown area when they encountered a man suspected of selling drugs, officials said. They took him into custody.
At some point, the man slipped his handcuffs off and fled on foot, they said. However, Detroit police arrested the suspect near Sixth and Labrosse.
Michigan State Police continue to investigate the incident.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/04/suspect-who-slipped-cuffs-fled-corktown-caught/4653697002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments