Detroit — A part of the Lodge Freeway's service drives in Detroit will be closed for a few months beginning Wednesday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

The northbound M-10 service drive will be closed between Sorrento to Outer Drive while the southbound service drive will be closed from Hartwell to Thatcher, they said. Both will be closed for pavement removal.

Traffic on the northbound service drive will be detoured to northbound Meyers and then to westbound Seven Mile and back to the M-10 service drive. Southbound service drive traffic will be rerouted to southbound Schaefer Highway to eastbound McNichols back to the freeway's service drive.

MDOT also said the northbound Lodge Freeway between Wyoming and Seven Mile will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday to enable crews to excavate behind retaining walls. Northbound Lodge traffic will be detoured to the eastbound Davison Freeway to northbound Interstate 75 to westbound Eight Mile.

Next weekend, the southbound Lodge Freeway will be closed for the excavation work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the service drives of the northbound and southbound Lodge Freeway in Detroit beginning Wednesday. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

