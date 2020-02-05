Detroit — A 24-year-old Harper Woods man has been charged in a late-January double homicide on Detroit's east side, and police are searching for him.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Oscar Johnson, 24, with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, three counts of felony firearm, and one count of firearms possession by a felon.

Oscar Johnson (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Johnson is under Michigan Department of Corrections supervision after being given a two-year probation sentence in January 2019 for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

One of Johnson's tattoos, on his right forearm, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records, reads: "7 Mile."

Johnson is wanted in the 2:11 a.m. Jan. 20 double shooting on the 18700 block of Barlow, south of East Seven Mile and east of Hoover.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman, said at the time that both victims were believed to be in their 30s.

One victim was found on the ground outside the driver's side of a black 2006 Chevy Impala. The other victim was found in the passenger seat.

Medics declared both dead at the scene. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Allen and Demarco Armstrong. Both were 31 and died from multiple gunshot wounds. Other Detroit media accounts have it that the victims were cousins.

Police continue to investigate the double homicide and to search for the suspect, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

