Detroit — A 23-year-old man was shot as he drove early Wednesday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The homicide took place about 3:45 a.m. on the 12700 block of Kelly, which is north of Whittier and east of Hayes.

Police say the victim was driving a Ford Fusion. He lost control of the Fusion and ran into a vacant house. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A second man, 27, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries. Police aren't yet sure if he was shot or wounded by broken glass.

Police have no suspect description, but ask that tipsters share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

