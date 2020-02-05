Detroit — A man allegedly fired a weapon at Detroit police officers during a traffic stop Wednesday and was struck multiple times when they returned fire.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he was in serious condition, Detroit deputy police chief Marlon Wilson said.

The incident occurred on the 5000 block Nottingham, near East Warren Avenue.

Wilson said three officers from the department's 5th Precinct conducted the traffic stop, during which the driver complied. But before she could put the car in park, her passenger jumped out, produced a weapon and began firing at officers.

Fearing for their lives, officers returned fire, Wilson said.

"It's very concerning that officers were just trying to do a routine traffic stop and he gets outside the vehicle and makes the decision to fire shots at an officer," Wilson said. "It happened around 4:30 to 5 p.m. while children are coming home from school. We're thankful no one else got hit."

The suspect allegedly went around one of the homes on the block and exchanged gunfire with officers again.

No officers were injured in the incident; each will give statements to the homicide department. The female driver is cooperating with officers, police said.

The three officers were inside a marked police car. It's unclear what the vehicle was stopped for.

No information was released on the suspect.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/05/suspect-gunfire-officers-detroit-traffic-stop/4674161002/