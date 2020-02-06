The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel on Thursday announced a round of temporary closures starting this month involving work on a $22 million renovation project.

The tunnel is scheduled to close between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on three consecutive Thursdays: Feb. 20, Feb. 27 and March 5, officials said in a statement.

Closures come amid a $22M renovation project. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News file)

Neal Belitsky, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel president, said the nighttime closures are necessary to complete ancillary repair work.

“Our goal has always been to minimize disruptions as much as possible while keeping travelers safe,” he said. “Limiting tunnel closures to off-hours during this important renovation work has helped us do that, and we greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our nighttime customers.”

The renovations started in January 2017 and included replacing the 90-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work, and other infrastructure improvements.

The renovation project was co-funded by Detroit-Windsor Tunnel LLC and Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited, according to the release.

More closures are expected as the work continues on the tunnel, which serves 12,000 daily and 4 million annual customers.

