Detroit — Police are working to identify a man, believed to be about 40, whose body was found halfway inside a building Thursday morning on Detroit's west side.

The man was found about 7:50 a.m. on the 1700 block of Marantette, north of Bagley and off Rosa Parks Boulevard, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Crawford said the man's body was discovered sticking out of a building.

Police found blood on the floor, along with broken glass. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

Police believe the man may have hurt himself attempting to enter the building.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.

