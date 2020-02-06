Detroit — Nonprofits across the city are holding a series of workshops to help Detroiters apply for the city's poverty tax exemption.

Low-income homeowners who qualify don't have to pay property taxes, but housing advocates have argued the yearly application process for the tax break is cumbersome and many don't realize it's available.

"Many homeowners who are struggling with delinquent taxes actually qualify for tax exemptions," said Michele Oberholtzer, director of Tax Foreclosure Prevention for the United Community Housing Coalition in a press release.

"This is an essential part of a long-term strategy to avoid tax delinquency. Applying before the March Board of Review means that the July property tax bill from the City of Detroit will be adjusted to reflect the exemption. Homeowners will know exactly where they stand."

The nonprofits work with the “Neighbor to Neighbor” campaign, launched by the Quicken Loans Community Fund. The aim is to educate residents about property taxes and how to avoid foreclosure.

Read more and get the application here.

Residents can schedule a ride through Lyft by calling the organization running the workshop. Quicken Loans Community Fund is sponsoring the rides.

"Last year, the Neighbor to Neighbor workshops served nearly 4,000 Detroit families across the city, which was 40% of the overall applications received by the City of Detroit," said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Quicken Loans Community Fund, in a press release.

"Because of this work and the broader Neighbor to Neighbor campaign, we saw a 30% increase in property tax exemption applications between 2018 and 2019. Despite this success, we still have a long way to go, so the Quicken Loans Community Fund is doubling down on increasing awareness and destigmatizing the property tax exemption."

For more information, call 211 or text 85274.

