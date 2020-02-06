A Dayton, Ohio, man has been arrested after fleeing from officers at the Ambassador Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Thursday.

The incident happened Jan. 22 and the man was later arrested in Dayton, they said. He faces a fine, prison or both.

The 31-year-old man was stopped for an inspection at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit. After an officer referred him for a secondary inspection, the man sped past the inspection area, through the toll booths and onto a freeway, according authorities.

Customs officers obtained a federal warrant for the man's arrest for not presenting his vehicle for inspection.

Dayton police officers arrested the man on Jan. 31 on unrelated charges. During the booking process, police confirmed the man was wanted on the federal warrant and held.

On Tuesday, customs officers from Detroit took the man into their custody and escorted him to federal court in Ohio where he was later turned over to U.S. Marshals.

“It is illegal to bypass an inspection at the border," Devin Chamberlain, CBP area port director in Detroit, said in a statement. "Any attempt to do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

