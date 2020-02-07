A 25-year-old Detroit man was charged Friday in connection with a non-fatal shooting following a traffic stop by Detroit Police officers.

Tiwan D. Shaw is accused of firing at officers who pulled a car he was riding in over around 4:54 p.m. Wednesday near Frankfort Street and Nottingham Road.

The incident occurred after police in a semi-marked car observed a car with a 2006 temporary license plate and initiated a traffic stop. The female driving the vehicle stopped and after she did, Shaw allegedly opened the front passenger door and ran. Shaw allegedly took several steps away from the car, pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at police, who took cover and returned fire.

According to authorities, Shaw and one of the officers exchanged shots before he hopped over a fence and was apprehended in a back yard in the 5000 block of Nottingham. Shaw was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The officers were not shot during the gun battle, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Shaw was arraigned from his hospital bed Friday on three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily ham, felon in possession of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm.

A probable cause conference for Shaw is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 18. A preliminary examination was scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 25, both before 36th District Court Judge Lynise Bryant.

Shaw received a $3 million cash bond.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/07/detroit-man-charged-shootout-police/4694775002/