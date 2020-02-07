Man dead, another wounded in west Detroit double shooting
Detroit police are investigating a double shooting Friday night on the city's west side that left one man dead and another wounded.
The two men were headed to a car one of them drove at about 7:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West McNichols when a suspect "emerged from the victim’s vehicle and attempted to rob both victims at gunpoint and allegedly shot them," authorities said in a statement.
It was unclear if the suspect took anything, according to the release.
One of the victims, identified as a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other, a 25-year-old, was rushed to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, investigators said.
Officials did not yet have a full description of the suspect, who fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.
"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
