Detroit police are investigating a double shooting Friday night on the city's west side that left one man dead and another wounded.

The two men were headed to a car one of them drove at about 7:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West McNichols when a suspect "emerged from the victim’s vehicle and attempted to rob both victims at gunpoint and allegedly shot them," authorities said in a statement.

It was unclear if the suspect took anything, according to the release.

One of the victims, identified as a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, a 25-year-old, was rushed to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, investigators said.

Buy Photo The surviving victim was hospitalized Friday night. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Officials did not yet have a full description of the suspect, who fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/07/man-dead-another-wounded-west-detroit-double-shooting/4697198002/