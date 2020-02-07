Detroit — The Mt. Elliott bridge over Interstate 94 in Detroit will close by 7 a.m. Monday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

It will be closed to enable crews to begin preparations for the demolition and replacement of the overpass, they said. The $20.5 million project is expected to be completed in late fall.

In addition to the overpass, the eastbound and westbound I-94 exit ramps to Mt. Elliott and the eastbound I-94 entrance from Mt. Elliott will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Van Dyke.

The project is part of MDOT's I-94 modernization project in Detroit, which involves rebuilding seven miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner and Interstate 96.

