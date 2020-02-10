Detroit — A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning on Detroit's east side after, police said, he refused to buy marijuana.

The shooting took place about 3:30 a.m. outside a gas station in the area of East Seven Mile and Eureka, east of Ryan, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police said the victim was leaving the gas station when a man approached and asked if he was interested in buying the drugs.

The victim declined the offer, and headed toward his car.

The man followed, pulled a handgun, and shot the victim through the driver's side window.

The victim was privately transported to a hospital, and listed in temporary serious condition. Police say two men are wanted in connection to the shooting, but offer no description.

