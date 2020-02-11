Detroit — The East Grand Boulevard bridge over Interstate 94 in Detroit will close by 9 a.m. Friday and be out of commission for consecutive weekends, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

MDOT is closing the overpass to demolish it and, due to the work, eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Interstate 75 and Gratiot for the weekend. All lanes of I-94 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The bridge will also be closed the weekend of Feb. 21-24.

Work on the $16 million project is scheduled to be completed in late fall, according to the agency. Under the project, MDOT will replace the current overpass, which was built in 1956. Traffic will be detoured to the Chene Street overpass during the project.

During the weekend's closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound Gratiot, the westbound Gratiot Connector and northbound I-75 and back to westbound I-94, officials said. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 between Chalmers to Chene will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 will be rerouted to southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector to northbound Gratiot and back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 between Grand River and Mt. Elliott will be closed starting at 7 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The project is part of MDOT's I-94 modernization project in Detroit, which involves rebuilding seven miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner and Interstate 96.

