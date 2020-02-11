Detroit — A 20-year-old man faces five felony charges in the alleged carjacking and assault of a 72-year-old woman at her home on Detroit's west side last week.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shon Lacey Jr. of Detroit with carjacking, assault with intent to murder, unlawfully driving a way a motor vehicle, receiving and concealing stolen property, and third-degree fleeing and eluding police.

The alleged assault took place about 3 p.m. Thursday on the 19300 block of Lauder, north of Seven Mile and west of Hubbell.

"The suspect and the victim had a discussion about shoveling her snow, and she said she didn't have money to pay him," said Cpl. Don Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman, at the time.

"It appears he ended up shoveling her snow anyway. After that, there was a confrontation outside the house, and the suspect assaulted the woman and drove away with her car," he said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, Donakowski said.

Officers obtained a neighbor's surveillance video of the incident and began searching for the victim's stolen vehicle, which they found about two hours later, he said.

Detroit police tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver allegedly hit another vehicle before fleeing on foot. Police arrested him a short time later.

Authorities say Lacey knew the victim and had shoveled snow for her in the past.

They allege he used a rock to hit her in the head and body before stealing her vehicle.

Lacey was arraigned Saturday on via, before 34th District Magistrate Linda Mack, who gave him a $1,000,000 cash or surety bond. As of Tuesday morning Lacey is still locked up at Wayne County Jail, records show.

Lacey is due for a probable cause conference on Feb. 19 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 26, both before 36th District Judge Kenyetta Jones.

In January, Lacey pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, court records show. His sentencing is slated for Feb. 20, before Wayne Circuit Court Judge Gregory Bill.

